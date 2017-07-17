LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle Arrives for Tonight's RAW (Video), New WWE NXT Live Events, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jul 17, 2017 - 7:04:33 PM
- Below is video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle arriving to RAW in Nashville for tonight's big announcement. Angle has no comments for the cameras as he's saving his announcement for tonight. As noted, there will be a post-RAW interview with Angle on the WWE Network as well.



- WWE stock was down 1.01% today, closing at $20.68 per share. Today's high was $20.91 and the low was $20.53.

- As seen below, Triple H announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Rochester, NY, St. Catharine's, Ontario and Toronto for September. Tickets go on sale this Friday.




