Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle Applies Ankle Lock on ESPN (Video), Brie Bella Baby Watch (Video), Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 4, 2017 - 1:39:12 PM
- Below is Brie Bella's latest "Baby Watch" video at 31 weeks pregnant:



- WWE stock was up 2.19% on Friday, closing at $20.97 per share. The high was $21.00 and the low was $20.43.

- WWE tweeted this video of 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on ESPN SportsCenter this week. Angle comments on his WWE career and says he feels good about what he was able to accomplish there. Angle goes on to put the ankle lock on Randy Scott:




