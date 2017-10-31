Posted in: WWE Kurt Angle Announces Team RAW Member, WWE NXT Women's Zombies Shoot Video, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Oct 31, 2017 - 4:29:56 PM
- Below is video from the recent WWE NXT Zombies shoot with Kairi Sane, Mandy Rose, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Ember Moon and others from the NXT women's division:
- WWE stock was up 4.82% today, closing at $26.53 per share. Today's high was $26.73 and the low was $25.48.
- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle took to Twitter today and announced that Braun Strowman is his first pick for the men's Team RAW at Survivor Series. As noted, Angle will be wrestling in that match as the Team Captain. Angle and Braun tweeted the following on the announcement: