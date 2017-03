Fan video from tonight by 814diva on instagram. Dean has an issue with the ropes, oops #deanambrose pic.twitter.com/JrRJ6joiPm — Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 15, 2017

- March Madness is upon us and WWE is partnering with ESPN to promote the ESPN Tournament Challenge again this year. Details are at this link . In the video below, Charlotte Flair fills out her bracket. The video also features a dance from Cesaro.- While 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was backstage at Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh to film material for the company, he was gone before the SmackDown tapings began.- As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin in the dark main event after Tuesday's WWE 205 Live in Pittsburgh. Below is a fan clip of Ambrose dealing with some ring ropes issues:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here