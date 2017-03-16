LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kurt Angle - WWE SmackDown Note, Cesaro and Charlotte March Madness Video, Dean Ambrose
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 12:04:39 AM
- March Madness is upon us and WWE is partnering with ESPN to promote the ESPN Tournament Challenge again this year. Details are at this link. In the video below, Charlotte Flair fills out her bracket. The video also features a dance from Cesaro.



- While 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was backstage at Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh to film material for the company, he was gone before the SmackDown tapings began.

- As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin in the dark main event after Tuesday's WWE 205 Live in Pittsburgh. Below is a fan clip of Ambrose dealing with some ring ropes issues:




