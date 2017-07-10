|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
Kurt Angle - Corey Graves Storyline Update, Big Main Event Set for Next Week's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Jul 10, 2017 - 11:33:28 PM
RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on tonight's show that next week's RAW from Nashville will feature Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe. The winner will go on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. Video from the segment can be seen above.
Next week's RAW will also feature Angle going public with the secret that he and Corey Graves have been meeting on over the past few weeks. After the two received a text message on tonight's show, a worried Angle told Graves that going public next week could mean he has to say goodbye. Angle also said he could lose his family over this but he hopes they will support him. Graves believes everything will be fine as the people love Angle. Below is a photo from that segment:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Kurt Angle - Corey Graves Storyline Update, Big Main Event Set for Next Week's RAW
The Revival Attacks The Hardys, Mickie James on WWE Main Event, SmackDown Promo
Audio Released from Paige - Alberto El Patron Incident at Orlando Airport on Sunday
Awards Segment, Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for Tonight's WWE RAW
Paige Comments on Alberto El Patron's Domestic Incident at Orlando Airport
WWE GBOF Social Media Score, Sasha Banks Hashtags Promotions, WWE 2K18 Teasers
WWE on Kurt Angle - Dixie Carter, Battleground Flag Match Promo, Titus Worldwide
WWE on Roman Reigns and a Possible Title Shot, Mick Foley on Dixie Carter - WWE 24
Big Cass on Possibly Facing Brock Lesnar (Video), Paul Heyman on Joe vs. Lesnar, Rougeau
Sheamus Checked Out After WWE GBOF, Drew McIntyre on SAnitY, Birthdays