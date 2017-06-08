LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Killian Dain's WWE NXT Theme Song, WWE Hall of Famers Talk Statues (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jun 8, 2017 - 6:18:19 PM
- As seen below, WWE Music has released the new "Beast of Belfast" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain. Dain defeated No Way Jose on last night's NXT episode.



- WWE stock was up 0.64% today, closing at $20.56 per share. Today's high was $20.77 and the low was $20.38.

- Below is video of WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino talking about their statues in this "Table For 3" video from this past Monday. Randy Orton also appeared on the episode. Bruno reveals that he went to New York for a "terrible" experience to get the mold for his statue created. Flair did not have to go through that as they created his statue using a model.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Killian Dain's WWE NXT Theme Song, WWE Hall of Famers Talk Statues (Video), WWE Stock

  • John Cena on Gym "Loud Lifters" (Video), Titus O'Neil TED Talk Video, Fans on Following Stars

  • John Cena on TV This Week, Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Slow Motion, Stephanie McMahon

  • Backstage News on Lana's WWE SmackDown Role, Matches Planned for Brock Lesnar

  • Blind Taste Test at the WWE PC (Video), Matches for WWE's MSG Return, Sasha Banks

  • WWE Officials Looking to Boost Interest In 205 Live, Charlotte Flair Filming a Movie

  • Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong Update, Lars Sullivan Attacks Again, Hideo Itami

  • Lilian Garcia Appears at WWE NXT (Photos), Finn Balor In Japan (Video), MITB

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura?

  • Retro Photo of Roman Reigns and The Usos, SmackDown Segment In Slow Motion, WWE Stock




    		•