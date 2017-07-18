LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for WWE Battleground on Sunday
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 9:45:48 PM
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English is now official for Sunday's WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show. The two have been feuding for a few months now and previously worked the Backlash Kickoff pre-show with Dillinger going over.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

