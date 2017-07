Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for WWE Battleground on Sunday

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English is now official for Sunday's WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show. The two have been feuding for a few months now and previously worked the Backlash Kickoff pre-show with Dillinger going over.Below is the updated card for Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:Randy Orton vs. Jinder MahalKevin Owens vs. AJ StylesThe New Day vs. The UsosRusev vs. John CenaCharlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. NatalyaShinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron CorbinAiden English vs. Tye Dillinger