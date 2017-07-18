|
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English is now official for Sunday's WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show. The two have been feuding for a few months now and previously worked the Backlash Kickoff pre-show with Dillinger going over.
Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for WWE Battleground on Sunday
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 9:45:48 PM
Below is the updated card for Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger
