Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday's WWE TLC Event

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks has been announced for Sunday's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show.Below is the updated card for Sunday's pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The MizEnzo Amore vs. KalistoMickie James vs. Alexa BlissAsuka vs. EmmaJack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich SwannFinn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister AbigailSasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox