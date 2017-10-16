LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday's WWE TLC Event
By Marc Middleton
Oct 16, 2017 - 10:43:35 PM
Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks has been announced for Sunday's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-4 Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail

Kickoff Pre-show
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

