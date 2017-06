Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank Pay-Per-View

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Zack Ryder will make his in-ring return at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view as he and "Hype Bros." partner Mojo Rawley face The Colons on the Kickoff pre-show.Below is the updated card for Sunday's MITB pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:Randy Orton vs. Jinder MahalAJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke NakamuraCarmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte FlairLana vs. NaomiThe New Day vs. The UsosThe Hype Bros. vs. The ColonsFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here