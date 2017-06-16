|
Zack Ryder will make his in-ring return at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view as he and "Hype Bros." partner Mojo Rawley face The Colons on the Kickoff pre-show.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jun 16, 2017 - 7:00:12 PM
Below is the updated card for Sunday's MITB pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
MITB Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
MITB Ladder Match
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Lana vs. Naomi
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Kickoff Pre-show
The Hype Bros. vs. The Colons
