- Below is a new promo for Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens at the October 8th WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The match will take place inside the Cell and will likely close the show.
WWE
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon Promo, Fans on the Second Cell Match, WWE Stars Host Rally
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 2:07:36 PM
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which tag team will have the advantage in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match at Hell In a Cell now that the match will take place inside the Cell structure. As of this writing, 57% voted for current champions The New Day while 43% voted for The Usos.
- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Mike Rome, Nia Jax and Apollo Crews hosted an anti-bullying rally with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Anaheim, California on Tuesday. Below are a few photos:
