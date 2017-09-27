Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon Promo, Fans on the Second Cell Match, WWE Stars Host Rally

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a new promo for Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens at the October 8th WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The match will take place inside the Cell and will likely close the show.- WWE has a new poll asking fans which tag team will have the advantage in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match at Hell In a Cell now that the match will take place inside the Cell structure. As of this writing, 57% voted for current champions The New Day while 43% voted for The Usos.- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Mike Rome, Nia Jax and Apollo Crews hosted an anti-bullying rally with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Anaheim, California on Tuesday. Below are a few photos:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here