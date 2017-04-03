LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens on Winning the WWE US Title, Paige Says She's Not Pregnant, James Ellsworth
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 10:33:22 AM
- Below is a new Snickers ad with James Ellsworth and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair:



- We noted on Saturday, which was April Fools' Day, that Paige tweeted about possibly being pregnant with husband Alberto El Patron's child. Paige took to Twitter just after midnight on Sunday and noted that it was just a joke. She tweeted the following and blamed Patron:




- New WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following after his win over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33 last night:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE to Make Announcement Today?, Finn Balor on His Status (Video), Samoa Joe - WrestleMania

  • Enzo Amore's WrestleMania 33 Gear, More Results from 'Mania Axxess, Laughs from The Rock

  • Triple H on Takeover, Xavier Woods on the Biggest Night of His Career, Total Divas

  • Kevin Owens on Winning the WWE US Title, Paige Says She's Not Pregnant, James Ellsworth

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - WrestleMania 33 Fallout, New Champions, The Hardys, More

  • The Undertaker Post-WrestleMania Notes, Video from WWE Yoga Event, Lance Storm

  • John Cena and Nikki Bella on "Today", WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing, WWE Payback Promo

  • More on WrestleMania 33 Attendance, JR Comments on His WWE Return, Bayley Video

  • The Hardys on Winning RAW Tag Titles (Video), Seth Rollins Fallout Video, 'Mania Celebs

  • Randy Orton on Winning the WWE Title (Video), Dixie Carter on The Hardys - WWE, The New Day




    		•