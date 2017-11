I think plenty of people will be saying your name for years to come. @VelveteenWWE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 19, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is full video of Triple H's interview with Cathy Kelley from after last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event:- WWE has a poll asking fans which brand has the better women's champion going into the champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series tonight. As of this writing, 69% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while the rest voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.- Kevin Owens tweeted the following props to The Velveteen Dream after his impressive loss to Aleister Black last night at Takeover: