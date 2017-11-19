LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens on The Velveteen Dream, Fans on Women's Champions, Triple H - Cathy Kelley
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 10:44:18 AM
- Below is full video of Triple H's interview with Cathy Kelley from after last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event:



- WWE has a poll asking fans which brand has the better women's champion going into the champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series tonight. As of this writing, 69% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while the rest voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- Kevin Owens tweeted the following props to The Velveteen Dream after his impressive loss to Aleister Black last night at Takeover:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Kevin Owens on The Velveteen Dream, Fans on Women's Champions, Triple H - Cathy Kelley

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE Survivor Series Pay-Per-View

  • Triple H Thanks Fans, WWE NXT Superstars Still Undefeated, The Undisputed Era & SAnitY

  • Andrade Almas Celebrates Win (Video), Dustin Rhodes on WarGames, The Velveteen Dream

  • The Miz Gives His Pick For The Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Match At Survivor Series

  • Photo Of Alexander Wolfe's Nasty Cut From The War Games Match, The Undisputed Era Reflect On Their Victory (Video)

  • Ember Moon on Her WWE NXT Women's Title Win, HBK - Johnny Gargano, Next NXT Tapings

  • Drew McIntyre on Suffering an Injury at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" (Video)

  • Triple H on Andrade Almas (Photo), Lars Sullivan on Dominating (Video), Stars at Takeover

  • Shawn Michaels & Johnny Gargano's "Ab-Off" Contest, Triple H Congratulates The New NXT Champion



    		•