Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens on If He's Ready for Royal Rumble, Rumble "By The Numbers", Vince Russo
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 12:00:47 PM
- Below is new video of Kevin Owens talking to Dasha Fuentes after the injury angle on last night's SmackDown. Owens says "yep!" when asked if he will still be able to perform at the Royal Rumble this Sunday in the 2-on-1 Handicap Match with Sami Zayn against WWE Champion AJ Styles.



- Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo turns 57 years old today. Also, today would have been the 53rd birthday of former ECW Champion Mike Awesome and the 76th birthday of NWA Hall of Famer Gary Hart.

- Below is the Royal Rumble "By The Numbers" video for Sunday's pay-per-view:




