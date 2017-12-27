LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens on Defeating AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar RAW Return Promo, Fans on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2017 - 9:01:26 PM
- Below is a promo for the first WWE RAW of 2018, which takes place on New Year's Day with an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:




- WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most significant victory on the final SmackDown of 2018. As of this writing, 37% voted for Kevin Owens defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles in the non-title main event while 26% voted for Bobby Roode defeating Baron Corbin to advance in the United States Title tournament, 21% voted for Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable winning the Triple Threat to become new #1 contenders, 9% voted for Ruby Riott's win over Naomi and the rest voted for Jinder Mahal defeating Tye Dillinger to advance in the tournament.

- Speaking of Owens defeating Styles in the non-title main event of last night's SmackDown in Chicago, Owens tweeted the following and called himself the uncrowned WWE Champion:




Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

