- Below is a promo for the first WWE RAW of 2018, which takes place on New Year's Day with an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:
WWE
Kevin Owens on Defeating AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar RAW Return Promo, Fans on SmackDown
- WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most significant victory on the final SmackDown of 2018. As of this writing, 37% voted for Kevin Owens defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles in the non-title main event while 26% voted for Bobby Roode defeating Baron Corbin to advance in the United States Title tournament, 21% voted for Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable winning the Triple Threat to become new #1 contenders, 9% voted for Ruby Riott's win over Naomi and the rest voted for Jinder Mahal defeating Tye Dillinger to advance in the tournament.
- Speaking of Owens defeating Styles in the non-title main event of last night's SmackDown in Chicago, Owens tweeted the following and called himself the uncrowned WWE Champion:
