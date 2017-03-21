LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Kevin Owens on Chris Jericho and WrestleMania (Video), Fans on RAW, Edge and Christian
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 4:26:14 AM
- As seen on last night's RAW from Brooklyn, Kevin Owens attacked WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho after Jericho "exposed" Owens as a fan on a special edition of The Highlight Reel. In the Fallout video below, Mike Rome approaches Owens for comments. Owens says Jericho is right because everyone did get to see the real Kevin Owens - the one that left Jericho laying in the ring, wishing he never said the things he said.

Owens says he was a Jericho fan at 16 years old but he was also a fan of a lot of people like Steve Austin, The Rock and Triple H. Owens says those are the people that truly inspired him as Jericho was just a guy he liked, a guy that was entertaining like he is now. Owens says WrestleMania 33 won't be about entertainment because everyone watching will be absolutely disturbed by what they see him do to their best friend.



- As noted, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will launch their "Pod of Awesomeness" podcast this Friday via iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play. Christian announced on Twitter that their first guest will be WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

- As seen below, 49% of fans on Twitter gave this week's RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes:




