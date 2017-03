Kevin Owens on Chris Jericho and WrestleMania (Video), Fans on RAW, Edge and Christian

What did you think of tonight's #RAW? — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As seen on last night's RAW from Brooklyn, Kevin Owens attacked WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho after Jericho "exposed" Owens as a fan on a special edition of The Highlight Reel. In the Fallout video below, Mike Rome approaches Owens for comments. Owens says Jericho is right because everyone did get to see the real Kevin Owens - the one that left Jericho laying in the ring, wishing he never said the things he said.Owens says he was a Jericho fan at 16 years old but he was also a fan of a lot of people like Steve Austin, The Rock and Triple H. Owens says those are the people that truly inspired him as Jericho was just a guy he liked, a guy that was entertaining like he is now. Owens says WrestleMania 33 won't be about entertainment because everyone watching will be absolutely disturbed by what they see him do to their best friend.- As noted, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will launch their "Pod of Awesomeness" podcast this Friday via iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play. Christian announced on Twitter that their first guest will be WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.- As seen below, 49% of fans on Twitter gave this week's RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here