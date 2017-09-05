LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens on Big Show, WWE Stars Make Do-Gooders List, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Extra
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 12:51:55 PM
- Below is an extra scene from the second season of WWE's Southpaw Regional Wrestling, featuring John Cena's Lance Catamaran character and Chris Jericho's Clint Bobski character:




- The Bella Twins recently ranked #90 on Richtopia's Top 200 Do-Gooders Worldwide list, which names the most influential philanthropists & social entrepreneurs based on digital & soft-power influence. Stephanie McMahon ranked #152 but no other wrestling stars made the list. Richtopia describes it as "a list of influential people at effectively having soft-power and being pro-active, particularly at being socially concerned."

- SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens tweeted the following praise for Big Show after last night's RAW main event, which saw the WWE veteran lose to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match. Owens wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Kevin Owens on Big Show, WWE Stars Make Do-Gooders List, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Extra

  • WWE on Mickie James' New Single, Nigel McGuinness Notes for the Main Roster, WWE - Madden

  • WWE Network Doc to Air, Finn Balor on Facing Bray Wyatt Again, Referee Dan Engler

  • WWE Flashback Friday Update, Low Attendance at WWE Live Event (Photos), Sasha Banks

  • WWE Star Visits Hurricane Victims (Video), Shelton Benjamin Hypes SmackDown, Sin Cara

  • Backstage Video with MMA and WWE Horsewomen Groups, Mae Young Classic Finals, Brackets

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - #1 Contenders Match, New Announcers, More

  • Paul Heyman on Big Show - Braun Strowman, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Promo, More

  • Backstage News on Recent Incident with Baron Corbin and WWE's Dr. Joseph Maroon

  • Post-RAW Video of Big Show, Jeff Hardy's Wife on the RAW - Christmas Decision, Fatal 4 Way



    		•