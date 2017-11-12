LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn returning to Smackdown this Week? Several Matches Announced for Smackdown So Far
By Tito Jackson
Nov 12, 2017 - 9:53:09 AM
- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be returning to WWE action on Tuesday as part of the Smackdown television show. As announced, they will indeed have their match against New Day at Smackdown. Both Zayn and Owens were reportedly sent home from the WWE European Tour after both forgot or broke script following the Zayn vs. Kofi match.

This week's Smackdown is the "go home" show before Survivor Series 2017 yet neither the New Day or Zayn/Owens have spots on that show yet. Survivor Series consists of RAW vs. Smackdown champion versus champion matches and both teams are not included on the RAW vs. Smackdown elimination style 10 person match.

Other matches announced for Smackdown include:

- Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya (c) with Women's Title on the line

- Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin (c) with United States Title on the line

