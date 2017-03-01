LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens WWE DVD Trailer, Nikki Bella on Kissing John Cena at SmackDown, RAW Talk
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 2:45:50 PM
- WWE will be releasing "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story" on DVD and Blu-ray this coming July. Below is a trailer for the first Home Video release for the current WWE Universal Champion:




- As noted, the next episode of "RAW Talk" will air on the WWE Network this coming Sunday night after the Fastlane pay-per-view goes off the air. The episode is currently scheduled to air for 30 minutes.

- As noted, the WrestleMania 33 feud with Nikki Bella and John Cena vs. The Miz and Maryse furthered on last night's SmackDown. Nikki and Cena will team for the first time next Tuesday night as they take on Carmella and James Ellsworth. Nikki tweeted the following on last night's segment with Cena, Miz and Maryse:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

    		•