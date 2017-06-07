Kevin Owens Suffers Minor Injury, The Miz Celebrates In Slow Motion, Paul Heyman

Soak in the moment, @SamoaJoe . It's your moment in the spotlight. You've wanted this notoriety. Now you have it! https://t.co/kOaykFEImM

Sad to report that #TheThumbOfAmerica is broken but fear not! I am in fact the toughest man alive and will not be missing any ring time. pic.twitter.com/y0BIWWN3Vj