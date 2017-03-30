Posted in: WWE Kevin Owens Reveals DVD Cover, Triple H Trains for Sunday, Paul Heyman Praises Promoter
By Marc Middleton
Mar 30, 2017 - 10:20:48 AM
- Paul Heyman's "Heyman Hustle" YouTube channel posted this video of Heyman praising Insane Championship Wrestling promoter Mark Dallas during Heyman's "Inside The Ropes" show in Glasgow last year:
- Triple H continues to train for Sunday's Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. He posted the following video on Wednesday and wrote, "Use every hour. Do. The. Work. Started final preparations for @WrestleMania... Tricep Death Shoulder Shockers @DeFrancosGym @StephMcMahon"