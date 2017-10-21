





Kevin Owens Releases Statement on leaving South America Tour early, WWE Sends Major Superstar as Replacement

Oct 21, 2017 - 9:09:23 PM



By Tito Jackson Oct 21, 2017 - 9:09:23 PM Kevin Owens stated the following about his early exit from the South American Smackdown tour: "I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding."



- Potentially as compensation for both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles leaving the tour early (Styles will appear on the TLC Pay Per View), WWE is sending Triple H to wrestle on the Sunday Chile show. This will mark Triple H's first in-ring match since his Wrestlemania 33 match against Seth Rollins during April 2017.



No word yet on Triple H's opponent at the Chile WWE show.



I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 21, 2017

