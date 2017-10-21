|
|
|
|
- In a Twitter statement, Kevin Owens stated the following about his early exit from the South American Smackdown tour: "I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding."
|
Posted in:
WWE
Kevin Owens Releases Statement on leaving South America Tour early, WWE Sends Major Superstar as Replacement
By Tito Jackson
Oct 21, 2017 - 9:09:23 PM
- Potentially as compensation for both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles leaving the tour early (Styles will appear on the TLC Pay Per View), WWE is sending Triple H to wrestle on the Sunday Chile show. This will mark Triple H's first in-ring match since his Wrestlemania 33 match against Seth Rollins during April 2017.
No word yet on Triple H's opponent at the Chile WWE show.
CREDIT: F4Online.com
|
|
Kevin Owens Releases Statement on leaving South America Tour early, WWE Sends Major Superstar as Replacement
Viewership for WWE RAW (10/16) and Smackdown (10/17) YouTube Clips - Go-Home TLC & Jinder's Lesnar Challenge
Total Bellas Viewership Up Going Into Next Week's Season Finale
WWE Announces Big Changes for TLC, Kurt Angle to Return to the Ring
Kevin Owens Pulled from Weekend WWE Live Events, AJ Styles Misses Live Event
WWE NXT Title Match Announced with Shawn Michaels as Special Referee
This Week's WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership In Months
Paul Heyman on Answering Jinder Mahal's Challenge, Triple H Hypes WWE NXT, Eva Marie
WWE SmackDown Social Score, Brock Lesnar Career Moments (Video), Roman Reigns
SAnitY Hypes Tonight's Main Event, WWE SuperCard Halloween Update, SmackDown Top 10