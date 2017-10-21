LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens Releases Statement on leaving South America Tour early, WWE Sends Major Superstar as Replacement
By Tito Jackson
Oct 21, 2017 - 9:09:23 PM
- In a Twitter statement, Kevin Owens stated the following about his early exit from the South American Smackdown tour: "I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding."

- Potentially as compensation for both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles leaving the tour early (Styles will appear on the TLC Pay Per View), WWE is sending Triple H to wrestle on the Sunday Chile show. This will mark Triple H's first in-ring match since his Wrestlemania 33 match against Seth Rollins during April 2017.

No word yet on Triple H's opponent at the Chile WWE show.

CREDIT: F4Online.com


  • Kevin Owens Releases Statement on leaving South America Tour early, WWE Sends Major Superstar as Replacement

  • Viewership for WWE RAW (10/16) and Smackdown (10/17) YouTube Clips - Go-Home TLC & Jinder's Lesnar Challenge

  • Total Bellas Viewership Up Going Into Next Week's Season Finale

  • WWE Announces Big Changes for TLC, Kurt Angle to Return to the Ring

  • Kevin Owens Pulled from Weekend WWE Live Events, AJ Styles Misses Live Event

  • WWE NXT Title Match Announced with Shawn Michaels as Special Referee

  • This Week's WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership In Months

  • Paul Heyman on Answering Jinder Mahal's Challenge, Triple H Hypes WWE NXT, Eva Marie

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Brock Lesnar Career Moments (Video), Roman Reigns

  • SAnitY Hypes Tonight's Main Event, WWE SuperCard Halloween Update, SmackDown Top 10



    		•