WWE issued the following today:
Kevin Owens Pulled from Weekend WWE Live Events, AJ Styles Misses Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Oct 20, 2017 - 2:40:45 PM
Kevin Owens not appearing at Argentina, Chile Live Events for personal reasons
Kevin Owens left Buenos Aires today and will not appear at the remaining Live Events in Argentina and Chile this weekend, WWE.com has learned.
Though Owens did perform at Luna Park for Thursday night's Live Event in Buenos Aires, he has left before the remaining Live Event dates scheduled in Argentina for tonight, and at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, this Friday and Saturday, due to personal reasons.
Owens worked last night's live event in Argentina, losing a Triple Threat with Tye Dillinger to WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.
On a related note, AJ Styles missed last night's live event in Argentina, reportedly due to a stomach illness.
