Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens Note on the WWE Universal Title, Austin Aries Video Package, Trish and Lita
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:17:11 AM
- As noted, the rumored WrestleMania 33 feud between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville kicked off on this week's RAW as Aries sent Neville retreating from the ring. WWE posted this video package with highlights from Aries' time in WWE NXT:



- While Kevin Owens is challenging WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33, he still has a rematch for Bill Goldberg's WWE Universal Title coming. Owens noted on last night's RAW that he's been told he can have his rematch any time he wants it.

- Below is a new WWE video package for Women's History Month featuring WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

