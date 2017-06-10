LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens Names His WrestleMania Dream Opponents
By The Doc
Jun 10, 2017 - 2:48:45 PM


In an interview with NOLA.com to promote an upcoming episode of Smackdown Live and WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Kevin Owens was asked to name his dream opponent at "The Showcase of the Immortals."

"If you say present, Sami Zayn and I have had such a rich history, I feel like a one-on-one match at Wrestlemania would be so perfect," Owens said. "But there’s also Finn Balor. He’s my best friend. He’s probably the one guy if I could sit across from in the ring at Wrestlemania, that would make my career. Finn and I got to WWE at the same time, and we dived into an unknown territory. We gravitated toward each other very quickly. He’s like a brother to me now."

It should be noted that, in regards to any opponent past included, he said he would like to face Shawn Michaels.

