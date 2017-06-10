

Kevin Owens Names His WrestleMania Dream Opponents

Jun 10, 2017



In an interview with NOLA.com to promote an upcoming episode of Smackdown Live and WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Kevin Owens was asked to name his dream opponent at "The Showcase of the Immortals."



"If you say present, Sami Zayn and I have had such a rich history, I feel like a one-on-one match at Wrestlemania would be so perfect," Owens said. "But there’s also Finn Balor. He’s my best friend. He’s probably the one guy if I could sit across from in the ring at Wrestlemania, that would make my career. Finn and I got to WWE at the same time, and we dived into an unknown territory. We gravitated toward each other very quickly. He’s like a brother to me now."



It should be noted that, in regards to any opponent past included, he said he would like to face Shawn Michaels.





(Doc's Notes - Though either option would be intriguing, the Balor vs. Owens match strikes a chord with me personally because it was the feud that completely sold me on Balor as a major player while they were in NXT; it certainly provided a launching pad for Balor to reach the heights that he did while leading WWE's third brand. There has been a lot of chatter on the internet from pundits questioning Balor's push and even his talent level and it could certainly be argued that, of anyone in WWE right now, Owens might be bested suited to bring out the best in Balor)



