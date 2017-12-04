LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens Lashes Out at Social Media After Wife's Instagram Is Hacked
By Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017 - 9:28:13 PM
Kevin Owens took to Twitter tonight and lashed out at social media after his wife's Instagram account was hacked over the weekend.

The hack included messages that said Owens had cheated on his wife multiple times but Owens' wife Karina later cleared everything up and noted that Owens even deleted his Instagram because someone tried taking it over, presumably the same people that hacked her account.

Below are screenshots of messages from Owens' wife and tonight's comments from Owens:










