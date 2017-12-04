Kevin Owens Lashes Out at Social Media After Wife's Instagram Is Hacked

Rumors where that Kevin Owens Cheated on his wife multiple times👀 but his wife got hacked and cleared up all the rumors pic.twitter.com/PBKKWv1A0w

Social media is an absolute cesspool. The way some people try and ruin people’s lives for no apparent reason is genuinely depressing. My Instagram is gone, again and now people are going after my wife too. It’s disgusting. Needless to say, I would never do this to my family.