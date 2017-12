Kevin Owens Lashes Out at Social Media After Wife's Instagram Is Hacked

Rumors where that Kevin Owens Cheated on his wife multiple times👀 but his wife got hacked and cleared up all the rumors pic.twitter.com/PBKKWv1A0w — 🤼 WWE News Account (@WWENews_Account) December 4, 2017

Owens wife has hacked guys. It's all good pic.twitter.com/fpRrJL8sIm — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) December 4, 2017

Social media is an absolute cesspool. The way some people try and ruin people’s lives for no apparent reason is genuinely depressing. My Instagram is gone, again and now people are going after my wife too. It’s disgusting. Needless to say, I would never do this to my family. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 4, 2017

Kevin Owens took to Twitter tonight and lashed out at social media after his wife's Instagram account was hacked over the weekend.The hack included messages that said Owens had cheated on his wife multiple times but Owens' wife Karina later cleared everything up and noted that Owens even deleted his Instagram because someone tried taking it over, presumably the same people that hacked her account.Below are screenshots of messages from Owens' wife and tonight's comments from Owens: