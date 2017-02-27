LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens Knocks Bill Goldberg, Elimination Chamber Video, Enzo Amore and Big Cass
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 12:33:40 PM
- WWE recently posted this video of how the all-new Elimination Chamber structure was constructed:



- WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore and Big Cass touring Nuremberg, Germany while in town with WWE this past week:



- Bill Goldberg and his WWE Fastlane opponent, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, had this Twitter exchange over the weekend:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Triple H Teaming with Top RAW Superstars, Latest "Bella Brains" Video, Beth Phoenix

  • Beth Phoenix Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Possibly Wrestling Again In WWE, More

  • John Cena Talks Feud with AJ Styles, His Plans for WrestleMania 33, Donald Trump

  • John Cena M&F Cover Shoot Video, AJ Styles Note, Mick Foley on His PWHOF Induction

  • WWE Scouting In Southeast Asia (Video), Nikki Bella Video, Fans on Best Women's Division

  • Former Women's Champion Announced for the WWE Hall of Fame

  • Possible Spoiler for Tonight's WWE RAW In Green Bay

  • Triple H Set for WWE Live Events, David Benoit Attends WWE Live Event, Ric Flair

  • Kurt Angle on Linda McMahon Working for Trump, Kevin Owens Attacks Chris Jericho (Videos)

  • Former WWE Star Announces Split from Husband, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Bella Twins




    		•