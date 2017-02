Kevin Owens Knocks Bill Goldberg, Elimination Chamber Video, Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 24, 2017

Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do.☺️ https://t.co/JgxHiMPMJV — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- WWE recently posted this video of how the all-new Elimination Chamber structure was constructed:- WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore and Big Cass touring Nuremberg, Germany while in town with WWE this past week:- Bill Goldberg and his WWE Fastlane opponent, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, had this Twitter exchange over the weekend:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here