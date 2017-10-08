LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens Hypes Tonight's Main Event, Rusev on Randy Orton (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura
By Marc Middleton
Oct 8, 2017 - 7:38:14 PM
- Below is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Shinsuke Nakamura backstage at WWE Hell In a Cell as he prepares to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Nakamura comments on staying calm and relaxed to be himself for the match, and to enjoy this big opportunity.



- Dasha talks to Rusev about his match with Randy Orton in this new video from backstage in Detroit. Rusev says this is their rubber match and whoever wins tonight, wins at life. The Bulgarian Brute goes on to say he's in his mode where he never loses.



- Kevin Owens tweeted the following on his Hell In a Cell main event match against SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tonight:




