LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens Has a Message for MGK (Video), WWE UK Title Match This Weekend, Chris Jericho
By Marc Middleton
Dec 6, 2017 - 5:24:49 PM
- Below is the latest video from Chris Jericho's YouTube channel, featuring a run-in with a giant snake during a bike ride:



- PROGRESS Wrestling announced today that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend his title against Joseph Conners at their Chapter 59 event on Sunday from the O2 Academy in Sheffield, England.

- Below is new video of Kevin Owens sending a warning to rapper Machine Gun Kelly after MGK's performance at Tuesday's WWE Tribute to The Troops tapings, which will air on December 14th. Owens mocks MGK and says he hates he missed MGK because maybe they could have caught up on old times. Owens continues to taunt MGK over his 2015 RAW appearance, which saw Owens powerbomb the rapper off the stage.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Kevin Owens Has a Message for MGK (Video), WWE UK Title Match This Weekend, Chris Jericho

  • New Segment from The Street Profits (Video), John Cena "Interns" (Video), WWE Stock

  • How Was This Week's WWE SmackDown Viewership with Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn?

  • WWE Interviews Reby Hardy (Photo), John Cena Reads at Library of Congress (Video), Big Cass

  • Latest from "Woken" Matt Hardy, Trent Seven on Facing Killian Dain Tonight (Video), WWE Blu-rays

  • Chad Gable Trains for Clash (Video), WWE on The Rock Getting a Star, SmackDown Top 10

  • Nia Jax to Special Referee Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore Matches, More on WWE 205 Live Events

  • Non-Spoiler Listing for WWE's Tribute To The Troops, JBL Returns to Commentary

  • *SPOILERS* WWE Tribute to The Troops Tapings for 12/14/17

  • The Miz Photo from The Marine 6 Set, WWE NXT Title Qualifiers Update, Cesaro - Apollo Crews



    		•