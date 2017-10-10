LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kevin Owens - Sami Zayn Update, WWE 2K18 Battle Royal Video, Seth Rollins - Kalisto
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 3:41:59 PM
- The upcoming WWE 2K18 video game will allow 8 virtual Superstars to compete in the ring at once, as seen in this new video that shows the women of RAW vs. the women of SmackDown in a Battle Royal:




- After Sami Zayn turned heel and helped Kevin Owens defeat SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon in the main event of Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, Owens interfered and helped Sami defeat Mike Kanellis at last night's WWE live event in Lansing, Michigan. Owens cut a promo after the match on how he and Sami defeated Shane on Sunday.

- As noted, the dark main event after last night's WWE RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose retain over Sheamus & Cesaro. The match started with Rollins wearing the gear of new WWE Cruiserweight Kalisto and starting a "lucha!" chant. Below are photos and a video of the moment:










