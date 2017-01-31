LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Kevin Nash Undergoing Surgery, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Feb 3, 2017 - 1:40:32 AM
- Xavier Woods plays Street Fighter V at the recent PAX South convention in this new "UpUpDownDown" video:



- WWE issued the following on Thursday:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be March 15, 2017 and the payment date will be March 27, 2017.


- WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash noted on Instagram that he's undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff, a detached rotator cuff, a torn bicep and a torn labrum. This will be his 31st surgery. He wrote the following:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Percy Watson on Being Back for WWE NXT Commentary, Video of New Female WWE PC Recruits

  • Details on Jim Ross' "Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling" Book

  • Kevin Nash Undergoing Surgery, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Xavier Woods

  • Injury Update on Charles Robinson, Booker T In Local Commercials, WWE Stock

  • AJ Lee Says She Was Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder When She Was Younger

  • Former TNA Star at WWE Performance Center Tryouts, Tajiri Return Update, The Rock

  • WWE Contacting Former Talents for WrestleMania, WWE Asia Title Tournament Coming Soon?

  • John Cena Talks Big Show vs. Shaq Match (Video), WWE UK - WWE NXT Notes, Eva Marie

  • DIY to Get Their WWE NXT Tag Team Title Rematch, Mojo Rawley Clip, The Bella Twins

  • Update on Finn Balor's WWE Status, Injuries Suffered In the SummerSlam Match




    		•