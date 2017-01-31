Kevin Nash Undergoing Surgery, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Xavier Woods

Just got my MRI back, torn rotator cuff one detached, torn long head right bicept,torn labrum. Going for surgery 31. Thought I'd grind a little bone on bone and get a pump today.Read on @therock the other day instead of why me? Try me! Shits on right shoulder.

