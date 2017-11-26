





Ken Shamrock Calls Out Brock Lesnar; Says He Wants To Be WWE Champion, Teases Other Matches (Video)

Of note, Shamrock calls out Brock Lesnar and teases matches with Kurt Angle and The Rock. He also goes into the fact that he was never able to capture the WWE Championship which is something he’d still like to accomplish:



