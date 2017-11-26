LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Ken Shamrock Calls Out Brock Lesnar; Says He Wants To Be WWE Champion, Teases Other Matches (Video)
By LordsofPain
Nov 26, 2017 - 9:21:09 PM
The following video has been posted on YouTube by user TheDelzShow. It features former WWE/UFC Superstar Ken Shamrock commenting on a potential return to WWE.

Of note, Shamrock calls out Brock Lesnar and teases matches with Kurt Angle and The Rock. He also goes into the fact that he was never able to capture the WWE Championship which is something he’d still like to accomplish:

