Posted in: WWE
Karl Anderson on Being Off RAW This Week, The New Day Works Dark Match, WWE Shop
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2018 - 8:01:56 AM
- Below is a new WWE Shop commercial, featuring the "Say Yeah" single by Micah Wilshire. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.



- The dark match before Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Green Bay saw The New Day defeat Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.

- Karl Anderson tweeted the following in response to a fan who commented on how Anderson and Luke Gallows were not booked on this week's RAW episode. Anderson also received a response from Curtis Axel of The Miztourage:













