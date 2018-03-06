Posted in: WWE Kane vs. Brock Lesnar Video, The Miz Draws Big Pre-RAW Crowd (Video), Fans on Asuka
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 9:27:58 AM
- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the ring at Saturday's WWE live event in Chicago and squashed Kane. WWE posted this video from the match:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see Asuka challenge at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 60% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while 33% voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and 7% voted for Flair's Fastlane challenger, Ruby Riott.
- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz drew a big crowd at a Cricket Wireless store in Milwaukee, WI on Monday before RAW. He tweeted this video from the appearance: