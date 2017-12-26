|
|
|
|
WWE has announced Kane vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the January 27th WWE live event in Baltimore, Maryland.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Kane vs. Brock Lesnar Title Match Set for Upcoming WWE Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2017 - 5:51:17 PM
This match will take place the night before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which will feature Lesnar defending against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat.
Kane vs. Lesnar was added to help the local market as a replacement for The Shield in a six-man tag team match since Dean Ambrose is now out of action for up to 9 months. The original main event was The Shield vs. The Bar and Samoa Joe. Joe will now face WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line while new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan will defend against The Bar that night.
WWE is billing this match as the first-ever meeting between the two and the title will be on the line. As noted, Lesnar will be back on RAW next week to address the Rumble Triple Threat.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Daniel Bryan Announces WWE United States Title Tournament (Video)
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 12/26/17
WWE Confirms Injury to Cruiserweight on RAW (Video)
Tonight's SmackDown Main Event Announced, John Cena on Being Back Home In WWE, Fans on RAW
Paige Launches New Online Store, RAW Social Media Score, Best WWE PPV Matches of 2017 Trailer
Sami Zayn Matches Donations for His SAMS Clinic, The Hardys - Finn Balor, WWE Stock
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, New WWE Network Series, Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan
WWE Superstar Possibly Injured at RAW, Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail & The Great War, DDP
Kane vs. Brock Lesnar Title Match Set for Upcoming WWE Live Event
Jason Jordan Makes History with Title Win, Dana Brooke on 2018 Being Her Year, AJ Styles