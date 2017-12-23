





WWE Posted in:

Kane talks main eventing Royal Rumble, working with Braun Strowman, working at 50 and political future

By

Dec 23, 2017 - 12:03:10 PM



By Mike Pappas Dec 23, 2017 - 12:03:10 PM





On being in the main event at the Royal Rumble:



“I have to take advantage of everyone that comes along,” he said of the chance to be in the main-event picture. “This might be the last one. I don’t know. I certainly think the match at Royal Rumble is going to be special for me.”



On working with Braun Strowman:



“The company has done a tremendous job with him, you know positioning him where he needs to be and he gets it and that can be a rarity often,” Kane said. … “I think he has a really bright future ahead of him. I think he is going to be a guy that going forth for many years is going to be at top or near the top of WWE.”



On how superstars with size and athletic ability are a rare breed in WWE:



“If you look at our roster, it seems like 20 years ago we had a lot of big guys, not as big as him, but a lot of big guys,” Kane said. “Nowadays not so much, I think our guys are better athletes now but they are not as big.”



On running for the Mayor of Knox County Tennessee and how it separated the man, Glenn Jacobs from his WWE persona:



“It’s sort of cool because your sort of entrenched political class is going to think that, oh he’s a wrestler and that’s going against him.’ It doesn’t. It actually works for me because you know people think that’s cool, but people know who I am too and the things that I have been doing in the community for years.”



On the magic of Madison Square Garden:



“You realize that this is the big time and it settles in, he said. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this. That’s it.”



On Undertaker's history with 25 years of Raw and his absence since Wrestlemania:



“Undertaker for almost as long as many of us have been watching WWE he’s been part of it,” Kane said. “So, it’s one of those things like, man almost a piece is missing now to some extent.”



On enjoying his run at the top:



“I’ve been in WWE for 22 years and that’s a long time and I still think I perform at a high level,” he said. “But nevertheless, it’s a long time and I know I don’t have many opportunities like this left”





Kane recently did an interview with the New York Post, discussing his match at the Royal Rumble with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman on what is more than likely his last run in the main event. He also discussed topics such as Undertaker's absence, working his Raw matches against Braun Strowman and his future in politics.On being in the main event at the Royal Rumble:“I have to take advantage of everyone that comes along,” he said of the chance to be in the main-event picture. “This might be the last one. I don’t know. I certainly think the match at Royal Rumble is going to be special for me.”On working with Braun Strowman:“The company has done a tremendous job with him, you know positioning him where he needs to be and he gets it and that can be a rarity often,” Kane said. … “I think he has a really bright future ahead of him. I think he is going to be a guy that going forth for many years is going to be at top or near the top of WWE.”On how superstars with size and athletic ability are a rare breed in WWE:“If you look at our roster, it seems like 20 years ago we had a lot of big guys, not as big as him, but a lot of big guys,” Kane said. “Nowadays not so much, I think our guys are better athletes now but they are not as big.”On running for the Mayor of Knox County Tennessee and how it separated the man, Glenn Jacobs from his WWE persona:“It’s sort of cool because your sort of entrenched political class is going to think that, oh he’s a wrestler and that’s going against him.’ It doesn’t. It actually works for me because you know people think that’s cool, but people know who I am too and the things that I have been doing in the community for years.”On the magic of Madison Square Garden:“You realize that this is the big time and it settles in, he said. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this. That’s it.”On Undertaker's history with 25 years of Raw and his absence since Wrestlemania:“Undertaker for almost as long as many of us have been watching WWE he’s been part of it,” Kane said. “So, it’s one of those things like, man almost a piece is missing now to some extent.”On enjoying his run at the top:“I’ve been in WWE for 22 years and that’s a long time and I still think I perform at a high level,” he said. “But nevertheless, it’s a long time and I know I don’t have many opportunities like this left”