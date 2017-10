Kalisto's New Title Customized (Video), The Shield's Gear (Photos, Video), WWE Main Event

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- WWE posted this video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto getting his new title belt customized:- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Portland for this week's Main Event episode:* Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder* Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak- As seen below, The Shield brought back their old gear for the opening segment of tonight's RAW main event in Portland. Tonight's show will see Roman Reigns face Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match while RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defend against Cesaro & Sheamus.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here