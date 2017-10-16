Posted in: WWE Kalisto's New Title Customized (Video), The Shield's Gear (Photos, Video), WWE Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Oct 16, 2017 - 8:26:03 PM
- WWE posted this video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto getting his new title belt customized:
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Portland for this week's Main Event episode:
* Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder
* Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak
- As seen below, The Shield brought back their old gear for the opening segment of tonight's RAW main event in Portland. Tonight's show will see Roman Reigns face Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match while RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defend against Cesaro & Sheamus.