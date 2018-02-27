There’s nothing like being on the grandest stage of them all #WrestleMania…I’ve been there before, but this year I’ll be walking out as the #WWECruiserweightChampion and will throw the ultimate #LuchaHouseParty pic.twitter.com/JliAS2qVC3 — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) February 27, 2018

One of my main goals has always been competing at #wrestlemania. It’s just unfortunate that @KalistoWWE stands in my way because I respect him, I really do, but now that #wrestlemania is in sight, no one is going to stop me! #205Live #RoddyVsTheWorld #WWE pic.twitter.com/HLAjg9yTxS — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) February 27, 2018

- Below is video from this week's WWE Photo Shoot episode with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Flair talks about how she was ringside for the RAW main event between WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus in Charlotte, NC, and how she main evented in the same building with Sasha Banks years later.- WWE Network Collections for March will feature Chris Jericho and Becky Lynch, according to PWInsider. Network Collections for April will feature Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Sr.- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will see the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament begin with Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto and TJP vs. Cedric Alexander. Kalisto and Strong tweeted the following on their match: