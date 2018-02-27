|
- Below is video from this week's WWE Photo Shoot episode with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Flair talks about how she was ringside for the RAW main event between WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus in Charlotte, NC, and how she main evented in the same building with Sasha Banks years later.
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 6:28:55 PM
- WWE Network Collections for March will feature Chris Jericho and Becky Lynch, according to PWInsider. Network Collections for April will feature Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Sr.
- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will see the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament begin with Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto and TJP vs. Cedric Alexander. Kalisto and Strong tweeted the following on their match:
