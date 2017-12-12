LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Kalisto Issues Challenge for WWE 205 Live, WWE Congratulates The Rock, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 4:43:41 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Cleveland:



- As noted, The Rock announced on Monday that he and longtime partner Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child together, their second daughter, in the spring of 2018. This will make The Great One a father to three daughters. WWE congratulated the former WWE Champion with the following:

The Rock and girlfriend to welcome second baby girl

The People’s Family is growing.

On Instagram earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second daughter.

In the adorable Instagram post, Dwayne and Lauren’s first daughter, Jasmine Lia, poses under a Christmas tree with a sign that reads, “It’s a girl! Can’t wait to be a Big Sister!!! And finally be the Boss!”

“@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” The Great One added. “Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Join WWE.com in congratulating The People’s Champ on this exciting new addition to his family!


- While WWE has not announced any matches for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode, it looks like Kalisto vs. Jack Gallagher will take place as Kalisto issued the following challenge on Twitter today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

