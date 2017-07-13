LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kalisto Does Cupping at the WWE PC (Photo), Lana's Entrance, Fans on The Shield
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 7:25:48 AM
- Below is a clip from this week's new episode of WWE Music Power 10 on the WWE Network featuring Lana's entrance:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which combination of former Shield members would make the best tag team. As of this writing, 38% voted for Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins while 33% voted for Rollins & Roman Reigns and the rest voted for Reigns & Ambrose.

- They are now using cupping therapy at the WWE Performance Center, according to this post from Kalisto. WebMD describes cupping therapy as "an ancient form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on your skin for a few minutes to create suction. People get it for many purposes, including to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being, and as a type of deep-tissue massage."




