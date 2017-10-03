|
|
|
|
- As noted, WWE has announced that Kevin Owens and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will meet in the ring for a face-off on tonight's SmackDown. The two will then do battle inside the Cell at WWE's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday. Below is a promo for tonight:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Kalisto - WWE 205 Live (Video), WWE Legend Turns 78, Kevin Owens - Shane McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Oct 3, 2017 - 3:08:58 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong turns 78 years old today while former WWE personality Mike Adamle turns 68, former WWE talent Darryl "Man Mountain Rock" Peterson turns 56, former WWE & TNA talent Mikey Batts turns 34 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Danny Basham turns 40.
- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on this week's show that he has signed red brand Superstar Kalisto to WWE 205 Live to work the cruiserweight division. It appears he will be facing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore at TLC on October 22nd. Below is video from the segment that saw Angle introduce Kalisto, which was the second week in a row that the cruiserweights were the last in-ring segment on RAW:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 10/3/17
Spoiler Notes on Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Denver
WWE RAW Viewership Down with Roman Reigns vs. The Miz, Cruiserweights and More
Stephanie McMahon at ESPNW Event (Photo), WWE Network - WCCW Update, RAW Top 10
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey, JR on Lance Russell
WWE Superstar Honored at Awards, AJ Styles - WWE 2K18 Video, WWE - IGN Showdown Promo
Triple H In India (Photos, Video), WWE RAW Social Score, WWE Book Released (Video)
WWE on Lance Russell Passing Away, Alexa Bliss on Mickie James, Shane McMahon - WWE 2K18
New Asuka Debut Promo for TLC, Nikki Bella - DWTS Update, Triple H - WWE 2K18
The Usos vs. The New Day, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Fallout, Fans on The Miz