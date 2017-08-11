|
- As noted, WWE noted on Tuesday that actor Kal Penn was backstage at SmackDown in Toronto as a special guest of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. Penn was actually there to see his good friend Mojo Rawley wrestle for the first time. Mojo teamed with Zack Ryder and Luke Harper to defeat Aiden English and The Ascension in a six-man dark match.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Kal Penn - Jinder Mahal SmackDown Video, Alexa Bliss - ESPN Note, SummerSlam Comic
By Marc Middleton
Aug 11, 2017 - 2:39:27 AM
WWE posted this video of The Modern Day Maharaja introducing Penn and thanking him for being there. Penn noted that this was his first WWE show, then commented on how fun it was and the chants that Jinder received. Jinder also presented Penn with his a Modern Day Maharaja t-shirt and shook his hand to end the segment.
- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss noted on Twitter that she will be spending the day with ESPN today to do promotional work for SummerSlam. Bliss will defend her title against the winner of Monday's RAW match between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in Toronto. She tweeted the following on Thursday:
- As seen below, Boom! Studios has released a new WWE SummerSlam 2017 Special comic with cover artwork from Rob Schamberger. You can use the link in the tweet to find the special in-stock at a comic shop near you.
