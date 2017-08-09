LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Kairi Sane Announced for WWE NXT Live Event, SmackDown Social Score, Renee Young
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 4:14:55 PM
- Below is video of Noelle Foley interviewing Renee Young at the recent San Diego Comic Con event. Renee confirms that she found out about the cancellation of Talking Smack via Twitter a few weeks back. She says she's bummed about the show being nixed and she hopes it will be brought back in some form in the future. Regarding an in-ring or managerial role with WWE, Renee says she would love to do a little more "colorful stuff" as she has a background in acting, improv and comedy. Renee says she's not sure if she could handle working on-screen with her husband Dean Ambrose. Renee also talks about her first Comic Con experience, playing with toys as a kid, having fun with her job and more.



- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind America's Got Talent. SmackDown had 52,000 interactions on Twitter with 13,000 unique authors, down from last week's 80,000 interactions and 19,000 authors. SmackDown also had 54,000 Facebook interactions with 35,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 91,000 interactions and 60,000 authors.

- As seen below, WWE NXT has announced that Kairi Sane (Kairi Hojo), who recently competed at The Mae Young Classic tapings, will be making her NXT live event debut on Thursday in St. Petersburg. This appears to be her first WWE match outside of the tournament. It was reported that Sane suffered a concussion during the tapings and that she was dealing with neck pain but it appears she has been cleared to wrestle.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

