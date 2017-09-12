|
Triple H spoke with ESPN after The Mae Young Classic and announced that tournament winner Kairi Sane will compete for the vacant WWE NXT Women's Title at the "Takeover: Houston" event on November 18th at the Toyota Center. He said:
|
Kairi Sane Announced for Title Match at WWE NXT Takeover, Triple H Comments on MYC Finals
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 11:47:18 PM
"[I'm] very excited that she's the first champion, and now the question is 'What's next for her?' I can tell you what's next for her. On Nov. 18 at the Toyota Center at the next NXT TakeOver, Kairi will be fighting to determine a new NXT women's champion."
No word yet on who Sane will compete against but we should know more after Thursday's NXT TV tapings. As noted, the title was recently vacated by the undefeated Asuka as she's set to debut with the RAW brand soon.
Triple H also commented on tournament finalists Sane and Shayna Baszler, and their match tonight:
"[Kairi Sane]'s that little dog in the fight that just won't go down. She leaves it all out there. You can feel her passion when she's in the ring.
"Shayna's a tough competitor. Some of the shots she hit her with... there was a kick to the side of her head where I thought, 'I'm glad that isn't me.' That's what people feel from her -- that never-say-die attitude and that fighting spirit."
