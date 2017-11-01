LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Kairi Sane - Iconic Duo Video, Jinder Mahal on Inspiring Indian Superstars, John Cena
By Marc Middleton
Nov 1, 2017 - 1:30:12 PM
- Below is video of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay ranting backstage before tonight's WWE NXT episode before Kairi Sane interrupts them. Kairi taunts them with her elbow and walks off smiling. Kairi is set to face Billie on tonight's NXT episode.



- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with LiveMint to promote the December WWE live events in New Delhi, India. The Modern Day Maharaja commented on wanting to inspire the next generation of Indian Superstars:

"I want to inspire the next generation of Indian WWE superstars. There’s already Jeet Rama and Kishan Raftar training at the WWE Performance Centre. I’m proud of Kavita Devi, who is the first Indian woman to sign with WWE. I want to be the shaan of India, you know, the pride."

- As noted, The Bella Twins officially launched their Birdiebee women's apparel company today. John Cena tweeted the following support to the sisters:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Main Event Participants and New Singles Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

  • Triple H Teams with The Shield at WWE Live Event In Scotland (Video, Photos)

  • WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership Since June with Halloween and World Series Competition

  • Triple H joins the Shield at a WWE Houseshow? Update on WWE 2K18 for the Nintendo Switch

  • Kairi Sane - Iconic Duo Video, Jinder Mahal on Inspiring Indian Superstars, John Cena

  • Nia Jax on Maryse and Total Divas, Video of WWE NXT Tag Teams at Full Sail, Charly Caruso

  • The Bella Twins Launch Birdiebee, Wrestling Veteran at the WWE PC, Noelle Foley

  • Paige Thanks WWE NXT Superstars, RAW 25th Anniversary Tickets Note, SmackDown Top 10

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, The Shield - Table For 3 Video, WWE Tour Begins

  • New Bludgeon Brothers Promo, Total Divas News for Tonight, Tony Atlas In Action



    		•