Johnny Gargano on WWE Signing His Wife, Shinsuke Nakamura Hypes The Rumble (Video), WWE Stock

- Below is a new backstage video from Shinsuke Nakamura to hype the WWE Royal Rumble match later this month in Philadelphia. Nakamura says there will be thirty men but one winner - him. He ends it by saying, "Let's rumble!"
- WWE stock was down 0.90% today, closing at $31.89 per share. Today's high was $32.51 and the low was $31.62.
- As noted, WWE announced today that Candice LeRae, War Machine and Ricochet have all signed with the company and reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin training. WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano took to Twitter and wrote the following on how proud he is of his wife Candice for signing with WWE:
