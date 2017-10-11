LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Match (Video), Lilian Garcia to Perform, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Oct 11, 2017 - 4:52:48 PM
- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas in a rematch from the recent "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event, which saw Almas win after interference from Zelina Vega. In the video below, Gargano talks to Vic Joseph about tonight's match.

Gargano says he will never forget what happened at Takeover but that's not a bad thing as it prepares him for tonight. He says Zelina Vega can bring any kind of mind games she wants but they won't work against a prepared Johnny Gargano. He goes on to say that tonight's match is one-on-one and he's going to prove why the world calls him Johnny Wrestling.



- WWE stock was down 0.86% today, closing at $23.09 per share. Today's high was $23.34 and the low was $22.99.

- Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia announced today that she will sing the National Anthem for the NFL's New York Jets at Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Lilian has made a handful of performances for the Jets in the past. She tweeted:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE on Goldberg - The Goldbergs Tonight, Breezango Notes, Kofi Kingston - Mikaze

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up for the Post-HIAC Episode

  • Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Match (Video), Lilian Garcia to Perform, WWE Stock

  • HIAC Stats on Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, William Regal's One-Man Show, SmackDown Top 10

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Vince McMahon on Dusty Rhodes, Nikki Bella's WWE-Inspired Dance

  • Roman Reigns on Working with John Cena, Learning from Their Fiery Promos on RAW, More

  • WWE Blu-ray Releases Nixed, Ronda Rousey Asked About WWE (Video), Karl Anderson

  • Jinder Mahal to India, WWE RAW Steel Cage Match Promo, Gabe Sapolsky - WWE NXT

  • Stephanie McMahon Speaks at Summit (Photos), WWE Stars Recap China Visit, Fans on SmackDown

  • Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Promo, The Rock - Bayley Exchange, Rikishi, Taz



    		•