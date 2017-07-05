LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Johnny Gargano WWE NXT Promo, Kassius Ohno - Hideo Itami Video, Marina Shafir Ringside
By Marc Middleton
Jul 5, 2017 - 10:58:39 PM
- As seen on tonight's WWE NXT, Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno lost to SAnitY's Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain in tag team action. Below is post-show video of Itami and Ohno as the tension between the two continues.



- Tonight's NXT main event saw Bobby Roode retain the NXT Title over Roderick Strong. As seen below, Strong's mother and his wife, MMA star Marina Shafir of the Four Horsewomen, were at ringside for the match:










- Johnny Gargano will make his WWE NXT return on next Wednesday's show with an in-ring promo. Gargano has been out of action since Tommaso Ciampa turned on him at NXT "Takeover: Chicago" back in May. Below is a promo for the return:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Johnny Gargano WWE NXT Promo, Kassius Ohno - Hideo Itami Video, Marina Shafir Ringside

  • SmackDown Social Score, Chad Gable and AJ Styles on Last Night's Match, WWE Network Collections

  • Roman Reigns - Braun Strowman Video, Aiden English on His Win Over Randy Orton, WWE Stock

  • Jerry Lawler on His Donald Trump Re-Tweet, SmackDown Top 10, Seth Rollins on The Rock

  • WWE RAW Social Score, WWE NXT Insider Video for Tonight, The Miz and Maryse

  • Naomi's Glowing Title (Video), WWE NXT Matches for Tonight, Rich Swann vs. TJP

  • Wale Joins Titus Worldwide (Video), The Hype Bros React to SmackDown, Birthdays

  • WWE Edits SmackDown Segment Online, Chad Gable on His Singles Losses and American Alpha (Video)

  • John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Photos)

  • Leaked Paige Video Referenced on SmackDown, New Partner for Lana? (Video), WWE NXT




    		•