LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Johnny Gargano Updates (Video), Photos and Videos of New WWE NXT Star Vanessa Borne
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 9:30:18 AM
- As seen on last night's WWE NXT episode, Johnny Gargano made his first appearance since "Takeover: Chicago" in May and cut a promo on how he needs to become Johnny Wrestling again. Video from that segment can be seen below.

Gargano worked last night's NXT TV tapings and kicked off his singles run with a match against Raul Mendoza, which should air on August 2nd. Gargano is expected to feud with former partner Tommaso Ciampa when he returns from his injury.



- This week's NXT also saw Vanessa Borne (Daniella Kamela) defeat Jayme Hachey (Jayme Jameson) to qualify for The Mae Young Classic. Below is video of Borne talking to Kayla Braxton after the match. Regarding making it into the tournament, Borne says she feels amazing to be a part of history and compete against the best of the best to show what she's got.

Also below is video of Borne's entrance and a backstage photo from before the match:







Ladies and gentleman, meet the newest #MaeYoungClassic entrant, @vanessabornewwe. #WWENXT

A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Shelton Benjamin Video from Indie Show, Jinder Mahal on His WWE Title Reign, Sean Waltman

  • Triple H Invites Floyd & Conor to RAW, Fans on AJ Styles Open Challenges, Kurt Angle

  • Stephanie McMahon Honored at Awards (Photos), Goldberg at Indie Event, Samoa Joe

  • Mae Young Classic Roster News, Rapper Visits WWE HQ, Noam Dar - Alicia Fox Update

  • Johnny Gargano Updates (Video), Photos and Videos of New WWE NXT Star Vanessa Borne

  • Bobby Fish Talks WWE NXT Debut (Video), Kevin Nash Undergoes Surgery, #1 Contenders Match

  • Ric Flair Campaigns with Kane (Photos), Sami Zayn on Mike Kanellis, Fans on The Miz

  • Former TNA Star Works WWE NXT Tapings, NXT Dark Match, John Cena on Balancing His Time

  • Dixie Carter on If She Will Be at RAW, Her Bond with Kurt Angle, WWE 24

  • Jerry Lawler vs. Cody Rhodes Backstage Video, Latest Episode of BellaBody




    		•