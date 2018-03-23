LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Johnny Gargano Returns (Videos), Lars Sullivan Makes Statement on Twitter, Kassius Ohno
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2018 - 7:55:03 AM


- This week's WWE NXT main event saw Adam Cole defeat Kassius Ohno in a singles match, without any help from NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish. Above is post-match video of Cathy Kelley trying to get a word from a speechless Ohno and below is video from the match.



- NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan recently took to Twitter and made the following bold statement. The big man, who still has not been pinned in a singles match, is set to participate in a six-man Ladder Match at "Takeover: New Orleans" to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. His opponents will be Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Ethan Carter III, Ricochet and Killian Dain.




- This week's NXT episode also saw Johnny Gargano return for his first TV appearance since losing the Career vs. Title match to NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas in late February. Gargano attacked his former partner Tommaso Ciampa, who has been taunting Gargano and the NXT Universe for weeks. Below is video from the segment plus post-show video of Gargano being denied re-entry into Full Sail University and talking to fans outside of the venue. The Gargano fan signs seen in the crowd during recent NXT episodes were passed out by NXT staffers before the Ciampa segments were taped.





