LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
John Cena's WWE Title Rematch Announced (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 12:00:29 AM




John Cena vs. new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has been announced for tonight's WWE SmackDown from Anaheim, California.

Wyatt just won the title on Sunday at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, winning the main event over Cena, The Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. This will be Cena's rematch as he prepares to team with girlfriend Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. Wyatt is expected to defend against Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Gillberg Returns to WWE TV on RAW (Video), Goldberg Responds

  • WWE Pays Tribute to Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE Main Event Matches, Holy Foley

  • Rosa Mendes Announces WWE Retirement

  • Bobby Roode vs. Kassius Ohno Announced, Kofi Kingston - Xavier Woods, WWE Stock

  • Bray Wyatt Chants After His Big Win, The Rock - Paige Movie Update, Total Bellas

  • The Rock on Bray Wyatt's WWE Title Win, AJ Styles - Shane McMahon Note, Daniel Bryan

  • Emmalina Already Done? (Video), WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Money In the Bank

  • John Cena's WWE Title Rematch Announced (Video)

  • New Champion Crowned at Tonight's WWE RAW In Las Vegas (Video, Photos)

  • HBO and WWE Teaming Up for New Documentary on Andre the Giant




    		•